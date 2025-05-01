India shuts down Social Media Accounts of Pakistani Celebs amid Kashmir tensions

ISLAMABAD – Indian government’s another botched attempt to isolate Pakistan garnered huge ire as New Delhi restricted accounts of Pakistani celebrities.

Modi government imposed further restrictions on Pakistani cultural influence, marking new low in bilateral ties. Amid heightened hostilities after deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives, New Delhi now restricted the Instagram accounts of several high-profile Pakistani celebrities.

Top figures like Hania Aamir, Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Sanam Saeed, Bilal Abbas, Iqra Aziz, Imran Abbas, and Sajal Aly have been caught in this cultural clampdown. Indian social media users attempting to view these celebrities’ profiles are now met with a message reading: “Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content.”

Hania Aamir, a beloved Pakistani actor and rising star, has garnered considerable admiration both in Pakistan and India.

This move to restrict Pakistani content goes beyond social media. The Indian government has also banned the official YouTube channel of the Pakistan Army’s ISPR, further curtailing access to Pakistan’s military propaganda within India.

The new restrictions signal a shift towards a more hostile cultural policy, effectively closing doors to the artistic exchange that once flourished between the two nations. The move highlights how India’s crackdown on Pakistan’s soft power extends beyond politics and has now entered the realm of cultural expression.

Earlier, Indian screenwriter Javed Akhtar described situation as a time of “no warmth” in cultural ties. Akhtar stressed that any discussions on allowing Pakistani artists to work in India are now irrelevant, urging for a time when both countries can revisit such questions in a more peaceful environment.