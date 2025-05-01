Eid ul-Azha Holidays to start from June 5; full schedule here

Anticipation for Eid ul Azha is building, with a month left in Festival of Sacrifice. Kuwaiti government now declared five-day public holiday from June 5 to June 9, 2025, for Eid, second of two Islamic festivals in Islamic calendar.

As per the decision, all government offices will be closed during the break, with regular work resuming on Tuesday, June 10. The decision was made during a recent Cabinet meeting chaired by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah.

Officials also authorized flexibility in holiday arrangements as Organizations with unique operational needs may determine alternative work plans to maintain essential services while allowing staff to partake in the festivities.

Eidul-Azha will officially begin on the evening of Friday, June 6, and continue through Tuesday, June 10. The holiday commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son Isma’il in obedience to God’s command.

Eid ul Azha in Pakistan

In Pakistan, Eidul Azha is expected to be on June 7, 2025, based on initial astronomical forecasts. The final date will be confirmed by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee after the official moon sighting.

While the UAE is likely to observe Eid on June 6, regional differences in moon visibility may lead to different dates across countries.