Sindh govt to release advance salaries for employees ahead of Eid

KARACHI – The Sindh government has decided to release advance salaries for all provincial employees ahead of Eidul Fitr.

According to the report, this decision aims to facilitate government employees in preparing for Eid.

A notification has also been issued by the provincial government.

As per the notification, advance salaries will be paid to Sindh government employees on March 21.

Ramadan 2025 is being observed in Pakistan with daily fasting and regular prayers and now anticipation for Eidul Fitr is also building with each passing day.

Eidul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated across Pakistan on March 31, 2025, Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council member said, adding that Shawwal crescent will be visible in most regions of the country on March 30 which is Sunday.

Ruet-e-Hilal Research Council said Shawwal moon will be born on Saturday, March 29, and by Sunday evening, the crescent will be over 26 hours old, and will be visible to the human eye. The crescent must be at least 18 hours old at sunset – a condition that will be easily met across Pakistan on March 30.