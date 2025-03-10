Nimra Khan hints at second marriage, keeps groom’s identity secret

Rising actress Nimra Khan hints at her second marriage while responding to fans’ questions on social media.

Nimra Khan, known for her impressive acting, stays closely connected with her fans through social media platforms.

Her life has always been an open book. Even when she quietly tied the knot during the 2020 lockdown, she personally shared the good news with her followers.

However, the marriage, held in April 2020, didn’t last long and ended in divorce within a year.

Recently, during an Instagram Q&A session, Nimra hinted at getting married again soon.

Following this announcement, fans flooded her with questions — most curious about the groom.

It seems Nimra wants to keep the groom’s identity a secret for now, as she chose to ignore those queries.

So, who is Nimra Khan planning to marry? Her fans will have to wait and see!