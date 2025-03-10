Fast bowler Haris Rauf blessed with a baby boy

Pakistan’s fast bowler Haris Rauf has become a father to a baby boy.

The news was shared by Shaheen Afridi on social media platform X, congratulating Haris Rauf on the birth of his son.

Shaheen wrote, “Congratulations to my brother Haris Rauf on the birth of his baby boy.”

He also extended best wishes for Haris’s family, praying for more happiness in their lives.

Other cricketers, including Shadab Khan, also congratulated Haris, though the fast bowler has not made any public statement yet.

It’s worth mentioning that Haris Rauf married his classmate Muzna Masood on December 24, 2022, with their wedding reception held in July 2023.