DigitalOcean Holdings opens new headquarters at COLABS Karachi

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DOCN), the simplest scalable cloud for growing tech companies, has announced its new headquarters in collaboration with COLABS, Pakistan’s fastest-growing flexible workspace, located at COLABS Shahrah-e-Faisal in Karachi.

DigitalOcean, which acquired the local web hosting startup Cloudways in 2022, has opened its headquarters in Karachi, Pakistan. This move was supported by COLABS’s customized enterprise solutions, which include a wide range of fully adaptable services.

From 360° Managed Enterprise Solutions featuring tailored workspaces and custom office layouts to personalized branding and cutting-edge technology infrastructure, COLABS provided an end-to-end solution. This ensures that DigitalOcean can seamlessly integrate into Pakistan’s growing tech ecosystem.

Omar Shah, CEO and Co-Founder of COLABS, stated, “The arrival of a globally established multinational like DigitalOcean at our Shahrah-e-Faisal office highlights the strength and appeal of COLABS as a hub for international companies.” He added, “We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings and its potential to further serve the needs of Pakistan’s tech ecosystem.”

“We are thrilled to establish our presence at COLABS’ Shahrah-e-Faisal location as part of our ongoing investment in Pakistan. This reflects our commitment to empowering startups, developers, and SMEs with reliable cloud infrastructure and tailored support, driving innovation and growth in the region,” commented Suhaib Zaheer, Senior Vice President at DigitalOcean.

COLABS’s scalable workspaces offer the flexibility needed to support DigitalOcean’s growth and innovation within Pakistan’s tech landscape.

