Inside the extravagant birthday of Atif Aslam’s wife

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam's darling wife, Sara Bharwana. The music industry's iconic singer, apart from his illustrious singing and impeccable acting, is also known for being the best husband.

The Aadat famed singer is one of the few celebrities in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity who do not shy away from expressing love for their spouses openly, setting the bar higher for all those in love.

Previously when the Wo Lamhay singer took to Instagram to share how if he “had my life to live over again,” he would find Bharwana “sooner” so that they “could take more pictures and make more memories together,” the internet was in awe.

This year around, the singer-actor celebrated the birthday of his “Queen” lavishly, showing his love and affection.

The Sang E Maah star celebrated his wife's extravagant birthday bash along with friends and family, sharing pictures on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, and have been blessed with 3 children.

