  

Search

Lifestyle

Inside the extravagant birthday of Atif Aslam’s wife

Noor Fatima
09:09 PM | 15 Oct, 2023
Atif Aslam Sara Bharwana
Source: Atif Aslam (Instagram)

Heartiest congratulations are in order for Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam's darling wife, Sara Bharwana. The music industry's iconic singer, apart from his illustrious singing and impeccable acting, is also known for being the best husband. 

The Aadat famed singer is one of the few celebrities in the Pakistani entertainment fraternity who do not shy away from expressing love for their spouses openly, setting the bar higher for all those in love.

Previously when the Wo Lamhay singer took to Instagram to share how if he “had my life to live over again,” he would find Bharwana “sooner” so that they “could take more pictures and make more memories together,” the internet was in awe.

This year around, the singer-actor celebrated the birthday of his “Queen” lavishly, showing his love and affection.

The Sang E Maah star celebrated his wife's extravagant birthday bash along with friends and family, sharing pictures on Instagram.

The couple tied the knot in 2013, and have been blessed with 3 children.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Oct-2023/atif-aslam-s-heartwarming-gesture-towards-special-fan-goes-viral

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

09:45 PM | 14 Oct, 2023

Ayesha Omar shares some fabulous pictures from 42nd birthday bash

10:32 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Salma Murad: Wife of legend actor Waheed Murad passes away in Karachi

11:16 AM | 14 Oct, 2023

Inside Mahira Khan's magical Qawwali night with Abida Parveen on stage

07:58 PM | 13 Oct, 2023

Urfi Javed's bollywood-themed pre-birthday bash takes the internet by ...

05:47 PM | 12 Oct, 2023

Atif Aslam's heartwarming gesture towards special fan goes viral

07:00 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Hassan Ali's wife treats fans with latest pictures amidst World Cup

Advertisement

Latest

09:09 PM | 15 Oct, 2023

Inside the extravagant birthday of Atif Aslam’s wife

Horoscope

08:00 AM | 15 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope – October 15, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 15, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 15, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.8 278.15
Euro EUR 290 292.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73 73.7
Australian Dollar AUD 175.25 177
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.21 751.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.29 38.69
Danish Krone DKK 39.54 39.94
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.72 36.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.29 912.29
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.23 59.83
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.04 168.04
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.95 26.25
Omani Riyal OMR 725.82 733.82
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.98 77.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.8 26.1
Swiss Franc CHF 308.26 310.76
Thai Bhat THB 7.66 7.81

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan today

As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.

We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Karachi PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Islamabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Peshawar PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Quetta PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sialkot PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Attock PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujranwala PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Jehlum PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Multan PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Bahawalpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Gujrat PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nawabshah PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Chakwal PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Hyderabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Nowshehra PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Sargodha PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Faisalabad PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365
Mirpur PKR 206,900 PKR 2,365

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: