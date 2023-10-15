Mickey Arthur says India-Pakistan match looked more like a BCCI event than ICC game

Pakistan team director says he didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through microphones too often
Pakistan lost to India a crucial match of the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 by a big margin in Ahmedabad on Saturday.
Batting first, Pakistan set a 192-run target for India. In response, India scored the required number of runs in the 31st over at the loss of just three wickets.
Although India did not make public the number of people in the crowd in Ahmedabad, it was between 115,000 to 120,000 and there were only three Pakistanis present in the crowd and those too were Pakistani Americans.
The absence of Pakistanis in the stands was the consequence of the Indian government's refusal to give visas to the Pakistani cricket fans for the tournament. The situation wasn't too different for the Pakistani media persons wishing to travel to India. Until Friday, only three out of Pakistan's 60 journalists - from an original application long list of 355 - had been provided visas, that too after lengthy delays.
And this resentment was also reflected in the words of Pakistan cricket team director Mickey Arthur, who said he didn't want to use this as an excuse for the loss, but questioned the one-sided nature of the fan base.
"Look, I'd be lying if I said it did [not affect us]," Arthur said this at Saturday's post-match conference when asked about the partisan crowd. "It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear Dil Dil Pakistan coming through the microphones too often tonight."
Arthur was asked if such a situation should be allowed at global events. He said, "Look, I don't think I can comment on that just yet," he said. "I don't want to get fined."
Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn had similar sentiments about Saturday's match between Pakistan and India. "Naturally that [a sea of blue] was going to be the case. We are really sad that our supporters aren't here," he said. "They would love be here and I am sure Indian cricket fans would love our supporters here as well," he said.
"It was certainly unusual in that way, no familiar music for us today. So it did not feel like a World Cup game, honestly. We didn't expect anything else. [But] we love the occasion and we are disappointed that we did not do justice to the occasion or justice to our many fans at home and globally."
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.8
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.25
|76
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73
|73.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.25
|177
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.21
|751.21
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.54
|39.94
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.72
|36.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.4
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.29
|912.29
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.23
|59.83
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.04
|168.04
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.95
|26.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.82
|733.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.98
|77.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.8
|26.1
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.26
|310.76
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.66
|7.81
As of Sunday, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan has surged to Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.
Daily Pakistan presents you accurate and updated gold rates as per Pakistani Gold Market. Here you can find gold prices in different values like ounce, tola, and grams.
We share live updates on gold rates as per the local market, allowing you to get price updates and make decisions about buying or selling. It also helps you understand gold market trends.
Today Gold Price was updated on Saturday, October 14, 2023. As per the latest rate, 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900, 22 Karat Gold price for today stands at Rs189,660, 21 karat rate for per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for single tola.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Karachi
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Islamabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Peshawar
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Quetta
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sialkot
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Attock
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujranwala
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Jehlum
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Multan
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Gujrat
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nawabshah
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Chakwal
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Hyderabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Nowshehra
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Sargodha
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Faisalabad
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
|Mirpur
|PKR 206,900
|PKR 2,365
