Which celebrities attended Mahira Khan's wedding?

Mahira Khan's union with Salim Karim became the biggest wedding of Lollywood for a number of reasons!
Ever since Khan showcased her acting prowess in Humsafar, audience and showbiz fraternity have been smitten with the star, and her personal life was equally interesting for them.
Now that Khan has tied the knot, many of her peers from the glamor industry were in attendance to watch the Raees actor walk down the aisle and start a new chapter in her life.
Pictures of some well-known personalities who attended the grand wedding ceremony of the Bin Roye star and the businessman came out and the internet is in love!
Mahira's online platform called 'Mashion' released some pictures of her “fairy tale” wedding in which singer and actor Azan Sami, director and actor Sarmad Khoosat, fashion designer Nomi Ansari, director and producer Momina Duraid, her husband and Hum Network CEO Duraid Qureshi were seen.
Apart from this, Pakistan People's Party leader Sherry Rehman was seen posing with the groom.
Celebrity makeup artist Adnan Ansari also made a special appearance at the actor's wedding and shared a picture from the event on Instagram with a beautiful wish for the couple.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-05/which-celebrities-attended-mahira-wedding-1696517672-3048.jpg
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 5, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|300
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346.5
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.2
|182
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|766
|774
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.62
|40.02
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.55
|40.95
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.74
|37.09
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.62
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|931.36
|940.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.27
|61.87
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|171.55
|173.55
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.92
|27.22
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|748.35
|756.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.03
|79.73
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.34
|26.64
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.85
|316.35
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.79
|7.94
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 192,000 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 164,610.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Karachi
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Islamabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Peshawar
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Quetta
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sialkot
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Attock
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujranwala
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Jehlum
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Multan
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Gujrat
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nawabshah
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Chakwal
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Hyderabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Nowshehra
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Sargodha
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Faisalabad
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
|Mirpur
|PKR 192,000
|PKR 2,292
