Which celebrities attended Mahira Khan's wedding?

Noor Fatima
11:15 PM | 5 Oct, 2023
Mahira Khan's union with Salim Karim became the biggest wedding of Lollywood for a number of reasons!

Ever since Khan showcased her acting prowess in Humsafar, audience and showbiz fraternity have been smitten with the star, and her personal life was equally interesting for them.

Now that Khan has tied the knot, many of her peers from the glamor industry were in attendance to watch the Raees actor walk down the aisle and start a new chapter in her life.

Pictures of some well-known personalities who attended the grand wedding ceremony of the Bin Roye star and the businessman came out and the internet is in love!

Mahira's online platform called 'Mashion' released some pictures of her “fairy tale” wedding in which singer and actor Azan Sami, director and actor Sarmad Khoosat, fashion designer Nomi Ansari, director and producer Momina Duraid, her husband and Hum Network CEO Duraid Qureshi were seen.

Apart from this, Pakistan People's Party leader Sherry Rehman was seen posing with the groom.

Celebrity makeup artist Adnan Ansari also made a special appearance at the actor's wedding and shared a picture from the event on Instagram with a beautiful wish for the couple.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-05/which-celebrities-attended-mahira-wedding-1696517672-3048.jpg

Mahira Khan's new wedding pictures surface online

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

