14 Pakistan Army soldiers martyred in ambush near Gwadar

RAWALPINDI – Fourteen Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred after vehicles of security forces moving from Pasni to Ormara in Gwadar district of southwestern province of Balochistan were ambushed by the terrorists on Friday.

The Inter Services Public Relations in a statement said sanitization operation was being carried out in the area and perpetrators of this heinous act will be hunted down and brought to justice.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the military’s media wing said.

Earlier this week, security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in an area of Zhob district of Balochistan province.

The ISPR said the operation had carried out on night between October 31 and November 1 on reported presence of terrorists in Sambaza area.

An intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, six terrorists were killed while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, the military’s media wing said.