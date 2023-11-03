Five die in Dera Ismail Khan's blast near police van

PESHAWAR – At least five people were killed in a bomb blast targeting a police vehicle in Dera Ismail Khan city of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday.

A policeman told media that the explosion occurred close the to the patrolling vehicle in the city, adding that 21 people sustained injuries in the incident.

An increase in terrorist attack was witnessed in recent months in the country after the TTP withdrew from a ceasefire agreement with the government in November last year.

On Oct 31, a policeman was martyred after unknown militants attacked a police camp in Dera Ismail Khan. That same day, two soldiers were martyred in an IED explosion in South Waziristan district.