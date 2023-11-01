Pakistan security forces kill six terrorists in Zhob operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces killed six terrorists during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in an area of Zhob district of Balochistan province, said military’s media wing on Wednesday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said the operation was carried out on night between October 31 and November 1 on reported presence of terrorists in Sambaza area.

An intense exchange of fire took place between the troops and terrorists. Resultantly, six terrorists were killed while a cache of arms, ammunition and explosives has also been recovered.

The killed terrorists remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians, the military’s media wing said.

Sanitization is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

“Security forces of Pakistan, in step with nation, remain determined to thwart attempts of sabotaging peace, stability and progress of Balochistan,” it said.