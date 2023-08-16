Pakistan security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces in Pakistan have gunned down two militants in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.

The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces eliminated two terrorists in an operation that was conducted between August 14 and 15. The insurgents were killed in an exchange of fire with armed forces.

Army said that the dead militants were involved in terror activities against law enforcement agencies and Pakistani civilians.

It also mentioned recovering arms and explosives from militants’ possession.

Army’s media wing said that the operation was conducted in continuation of the ongoing operations against terrorists in the region.

KP and Balochistan witnessed serious law and orders situation as TTP and other terror groups continued attacks, using Afghanistan soil.