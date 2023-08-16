Pakistan security forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan operation

RAWALPINDI – Security forces in Pakistan have gunned down two militants in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in the country’s northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.
The military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said security forces eliminated two terrorists in an operation that was conducted between August 14 and 15. The insurgents were killed in an exchange of fire with armed forces.
Army said that the dead militants were involved in terror activities against law enforcement agencies and Pakistani civilians.
It also mentioned recovering arms and explosives from militants’ possession.
Army’s media wing said that the operation was conducted in continuation of the ongoing operations against terrorists in the region.
KP and Balochistan witnessed serious law and orders situation as TTP and other terror groups continued attacks, using Afghanistan soil.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.