Pakistanis share rib-tickling memes as govt hikes petrol prices

The much-anticipated announcement of increase in price of petroleum products by the interim government triggered a meme fest on social sites.

At midnight, the new caretaker government announced increasing prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre, starting from today (Wednesday).

As the country of over 240 million reels through skyrocketing inflation, the price of petrol has now climbed to Rs290 per litre while high-speed diesel has soared to 293 rupees.

Following the announcement, netizens have taken to Twitter, now X, to share reactions on price hike but most importantly, to share hilarious memes.

The situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the unprecedented inflation with little or no increase in wages.

Here’s how people react to the development.

Baby take me to somewhere expensive #PetrolDieselPrice pic.twitter.com/m4qQht54s0 — Shahzaib Malik ???????? (@ShahzaibMalikPK) August 15, 2023

A die-hard patwari defending the petrol prices throughout the year.#PetrolDieselPrice ???? pic.twitter.com/zKTAvawapO — Zohaib ✨ (@ZohaibA17795971) August 15, 2023

#Pakistan 16/08/2023

Friend: Did you get petrol?

He: Yes

Friend: What did it cost?

He: Everything pic.twitter.com/bn50KC3K2y — Shahid Qazi (@_ProFreedom) August 15, 2023