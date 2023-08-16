Pakistanis share rib-tickling memes as govt hikes petrol prices

The much-anticipated announcement of increase in price of petroleum products by the interim government triggered a meme fest on social sites.
At midnight, the new caretaker government announced increasing prices of petroleum products by up to Rs20 per litre, starting from today (Wednesday).
As the country of over 240 million reels through skyrocketing inflation, the price of petrol has now climbed to Rs290 per litre while high-speed diesel has soared to 293 rupees.
Following the announcement, netizens have taken to Twitter, now X, to share reactions on price hike but most importantly, to share hilarious memes.
The situation has most people with their heads in their hands, trying to figure out ways to get through the unprecedented inflation with little or no increase in wages.
Here’s how people react to the development.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
