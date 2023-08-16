USD to PKR: Rupee loses significant ground against dollar, trades for 293.50 in interbank

KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.

The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.

A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.

During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.

More to follow...