Mehwish Hayat's new bold pictures go viral

LAHORE – Lollywood's A-list actress, Mehwish Hayat, never missed a chance to entertain social media users and her huge fanbase.

From acting to modeling, the 35-year-old star has made millions swoon with her every avatar, as her bold personality, and choice of clothing are the reasons why people have fallen head over heels for Mehwish.

The London Nahi Jaunga star’s social media handles mainly her Instagram has been the hub of her dazzling snaps which melt the hearts of netizens.

The actor has again something in the store for the internet to take inspiration from, as she dropped new pictures from what appears to be the lawn of her house. Standing next to a tree, Mehwish coupled blue denim with black and white striped t-shirt, and completed her look with aviator-style shades.

The latest clicks captured her big smile while the carousel also includes pictures showing her jumping in the air. Navigating through a kaleidoscope of moods, she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

Fans and social media users were in awe of the actress as she exuded elegance.

Mehwish made her Hollywood debut with the action fiction series Ms Marvel and has been lauded for her spectacular performance. The actor rose to fame in Meray Katil Meray Dildar and earned nominations for best actress for Kami Reh Gai.

Phir Chand Pe Dastak, Dil Lagi, Na Maloom Afraad, Jawani Phir Nahi Ani, Actor in Law, and Punjab Nahi Jaungi are some of the hit projects under her belt.