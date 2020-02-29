Ali Zafar’s PSL song will be released on Sunday
LAHORE - Pakistani superstar Ali Zafar on Friday (yesterday) said he would release his Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 anthem on Sunday.
Zafar shared a video on Twitter and Instagram with a message that he has received an overwhelming response from fans whom he had asked to send him their dancing videos to become part of his PSL song.
The singer told that his Gmail account had crashed due to a large number of emails he received during the last few days. He said the song and the video are expected to be released by Sunday evening.
Watch it here:
UPDATE ! Video aa rahee hai. #bhaeehazirhai #cricket #anthem #pakistan pic.twitter.com/dHjK2xfsw6— Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) February 28, 2020
Are you super excited for the song? We are for sure.
