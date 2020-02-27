Ali Azmat says he welcomes all PSL songs from fellow artists
Share
LAHORE - Pakistani popular singer Ali Azmat has said that any song made for Pakistan Super League (PSL) by anyone just adds to the celebration and we should encourage it as a nation and own it.
He took to Instagram and said every year PSL releases an anthem, which is not meant to compete or be better than previous year's track.
Ali Azmat, who was part of the official anthem of PSL 2020 Tayyar Hain, took to Instagram and wrote, “Any song made for this occasion by anyone just adds to the celebration and we should encourage it as a nation and own it.”
“We seem to have forgotten the message of unity the song is giving and focus on the who is singing it,” he added.
View this post on Instagram
Every year PSL releases an anthem, which is not meant to compete or better the previous year's track. Any song made for this occasion by anyone just adds to the celebration and we should encourage it as a nation and own it. We seem to have forgotten the message of unity the song is giving and focus on the who is singing it. We welcome all songs from fellow artists who are celebrating their love for cricket and their country too. Pakistan hai hamara, Pakistan hai tumhara. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zinbabad! #HBLPSLV #HBLPSL #TayyarHain #Rockstar #AliAzmat
“We welcome all songs from fellow artists who are celebrating their love for cricket and their country too. Pakistan hai Hamara, Pakistan Hai Tumhara. (Pakistan is ours, Pakistan is yours) Pakistan Zindabad!"
The official song of PSL 2020 Tayyar Hain has received online backlash since its release.
Following this, Ali Zafar announced to make his new song for the PSL. He said that the new anthem is ready.
What is your say about this? Let us know in the comments box below.
- Masoumeh Ebtekar: Iran's vice president infected by coronavirus11:54 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Hadi Khosrowshahi: Iran's ex-ambassador to Vatican dies of coronavirus11:47 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan's Aviation division establishes emergency ...11:36 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pakistan, Qatar agree to further enhance economic cooperation11:19 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Pink Floyd: PM Imran tweets Roger Waters’ video criticising ...11:10 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
-
- Celebrities speak out against the brutal treatment of Muslims in Delhi02:41 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ makers planning to air finale in cinemas02:15 PM | 27 Feb, 2020
- Top 10 most searched people of 2019 in Pakistan06:52 PM | 12 Feb, 2020
- Top five impressive benefits of Orange juice07:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2020
- 8 Reasons to buy HONOR 8 Series04:49 PM | 23 Oct, 2019
- Meet members of Pakistan’s first-ever National Youth Council05:05 PM | 1 Jul, 2019