'Elections will definitely be held on Feb 8 in Pakistan,’ says CJP Isa as polls delay case wrapped up

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa remarked on Friday that general elections will be held in the country on February 8 next year, God willing, as he ordered the caretaker government to ensure the polls on the given date.
The top judge made the remarks after a three-member bench headed by him and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan resumed hearing of multiple pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.
The petitions were wrapped up after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted an official notifications for polls date.
“… the Election Commission of Pakistan in exercise of its powers under Article 57(1) of the Elections Act and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, hereby announces February 8, 2024, as poll date for the general elections,” read the notification.
The ECP and President Arif Alvi held a meeting a day earlier when they agreed for holding the elections on Feb 8, ending uncertainty overhung it for several months.
During today’s hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan read out the ECP notification in court. Later, Justice Isa asked if everyone was happy with it. “All the respondents have given their approval,” he remarked.
A day earlier, President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday agreed on the date for the next general elections in the country i.e. February 8, 2024.
The announcement came after an ECP delegation led by CEC Raja and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan called on President Alvi at the President’s Secretariat to discuss the final date for the upcoming general elections.
A statement from President Alvi’s office said, “It was [then] unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8.”
The meeting between the two sides was held after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult the president and inform the top court about the final date for the general elections on Friday (November 3, 2023).
Pakistani currency remained under pressure against dollar and other currencies in interbank and open market on Friday.
In open market, US dollar was quoted at Rs282.15 for buying and Rs285.15 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 298 for buying and 301 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 346 for buying, and 350 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 79.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 75.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.15
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|298
|301
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|346
|350
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.25
|180
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.85
|755.85
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205.5
|207.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.7
|40.1
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.94
|36.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.68
|1.75
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.07
|918.07
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.94
|59.54
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|163.96
|165.96
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.05
|25.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|730.39
|738.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.25
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.06
|25.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.9
|311.4
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
KARACHI – Gold rates in the Pakistani market witnessed a slight increase on Friday despite the negative global trend in the international market.
As per the latest rates, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan currently stands at Rs215,700 per tola, and 22-karat gold costs Rs197,724 per tola.
10 grams of 24-karat gold costs Rs184,930 and 10 grams of 22-karat gold stands at Rs169,518.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,418
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.