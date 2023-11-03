'Elections will definitely be held on Feb 8 in Pakistan,’ says CJP Isa as polls delay case wrapped up

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa remarked on Friday that general elections will be held in the country on February 8 next year, God willing, as he ordered the caretaker government to ensure the polls on the given date.

The top judge made the remarks after a three-member bench headed by him and comprising Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan resumed hearing of multiple pleas seeking timely elections within 90 days of the dissolution of the assemblies.

The petitions were wrapped up after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) submitted an official notifications for polls date.

“… the Election Commission of Pakistan in exercise of its powers under Article 57(1) of the Elections Act and all other powers enabling it in that behalf, hereby announces February 8, 2024, as poll date for the general elections,” read the notification.

The ECP and President Arif Alvi held a meeting a day earlier when they agreed for holding the elections on Feb 8, ending uncertainty overhung it for several months.

During today’s hearing, Attorney General for Pakistan Usman Mansoor Awan read out the ECP notification in court. Later, Justice Isa asked if everyone was happy with it. “All the respondents have given their approval,” he remarked.

A day earlier, President Arif Alvi and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday agreed on the date for the next general elections in the country i.e. February 8, 2024.

The announcement came after an ECP delegation led by CEC Raja and Attorney General of Pakistan Mansoor Usman Awan called on President Alvi at the President’s Secretariat to discuss the final date for the upcoming general elections.

A statement from President Alvi’s office said, “It was [then] unanimously decided that the election will be held on Thursday, February 8.”

The meeting between the two sides was held after the Supreme Court directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to consult the president and inform the top court about the final date for the general elections on Friday (November 3, 2023).