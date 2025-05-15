Severe heatwave alert for May 2025 issued across Pakistan

KARACHI – A heatwave is expected in most parts of the country from today until May 20, said Pakistan Meteorological Department in forecast.

A high-pressure system is likely to prevail over the region starting from May 15, leading to a significant rise in daytime temperatures across both southern and northern parts of the country.

The southern regions including Sindh, southern Punjab, and Balochistan are expected to experience temperatures 4 to 6C above normal from May 15 to 20.

Meanwhile, the northern areas such as central and upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan will witness 5 to 7C above normal temperatures from May 15 to 19.

The Met Office said relief from the intense heat may come as a westerly weather system is expected to enter the upper parts of the country on the evening of May 19.

The system is expected to bring rain-wind/thunderstorms with chances of isolated heavy falls and hailstorms in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, northeast Punjab, upper KP, and Gilgit-Baltistan on May 19 and 20.

The PMD has advised the public, especially children, women, and senior citizens, to avoid direct sunlight during the day and stay well-hydrated.

Farmers should plan their agricultural activities accordingly and ensure the well-being of livestock.

In the northern areas, rising temperatures could accelerate the snowmelt rate, raising concerns about water management. Citizens are encouraged to practice judicious water usage in all sectors.