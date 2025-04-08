Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 8 April 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remained unchanged, despite surge in global market, with rate for 24-karat gold per tola hovering at Rs320,000. and 10 grams of 24-karat gold remained at Rs274,348.

This stability follows as no rate was issued from Saraffa Association amid strike in Karachi. Meanwhile, silver prices also stayed constant, with the per tola rate recorded at Rs3,421.

Despite the steady rates today, experts continue to warn of market volatility driven by global economic pressures. Investors are advised to remain cautious and keep an eye on international trends that may impact local pricing in the days ahead.

Gold Rates Today