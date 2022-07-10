Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 July 2022
Web Desk
09:35 AM | 10 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 10 July 2022
Share

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 138,600 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 118,830. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 108,927 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 127,049.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Karachi PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Islamabad PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Peshawar PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Quetta PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Sialkot PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Attock PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Gujranwala PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Jehlum PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Multan PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Bahawalpur PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Gujrat PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Nawabshah PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Chakwal PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Hyderabad PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Nowshehra PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Sargodha PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Faisalabad PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491
Mirpur PKR 138,600 PKR 1,491

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 09 July 2022
08:21 AM | 9 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 July 2022
08:15 AM | 8 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 July 2022
08:13 AM | 7 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 06 July 2022
08:43 AM | 6 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 05 July 2022
08:25 AM | 5 Jul, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 04 July 2022
08:15 AM | 4 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Infected with COVID-19, Hareem Farooq celebrates Eidul Adha in isolation
12:37 PM | 10 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr