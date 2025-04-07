Per Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 7 April 2025 Monday

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan remain at Rs320,000 per tola, while price of 24-karat gold per 10 grams stands at Rs274,348 on April 7, Monday.

Despite decline in gold rates, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs3,421 per tola, offering stability in an otherwise fluctuating market.

The drop in gold prices has been consistent across major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, Quetta, and Sialkot. Experts suggest continued market volatility amid global economic uncertainty and advise investors to stay alert to further changes.

Gold Prices in Pakistan