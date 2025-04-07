Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, SAR, AED, GBP to PKR – 7 April

KARACHI – The exchange rates of Pakistani Rupee against major currencies remained largely unchanged in open market on April 7, 2025 Monday.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

US Dollar (USD) – The buying rate stayed at Rs280.4, with the selling rate holding steady at Rs282.1.

Euro (EUR) – Euro remained unchanged at Rs310.75 for buying and Rs313.5 for selling.

British Pound (GBP) – The exchange rate for the British Pound remained stable, with the buying rate at Rs366.5 and the selling rate at Rs370.

Australian Dollar (AUD) – The buying rate remained at Rs175.5, while the selling rate was consistent at Rs177.75.

Canadian Dollar (CAD) – Canadian Dollar was unchanged, with buying at Rs199.35 and selling at Rs201.75.