Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, SAR, AED, GBP to PKR – 7 April

KARACHI – The exchange rates of Pakistani Rupee against major currencies remained largely unchanged in open market on April 7, 2025 Monday.
Currency Rates in Pakistan
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|280.4
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|310.75
|313.5
|British Pound
|GBP
|366.5
|370
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|175.5
|177.75
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.8
|747.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|199.35
|201.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.59
|37.99
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.18
|3.27
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.87
|1.93
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|899.6
|909.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.57
|63.17
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|158.75
|160.75
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|26.4
|26.7
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.05
|732.55
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.28
|76.98
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.75
|212.75
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|27.45
|27.75
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|314.86
|317.66
|Thai Baht
|THB
|8.13
|8.28