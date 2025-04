KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a gloomy morning as the KSE-100 index plunged by more than 3,000 points during the intraday trading on Monday.

The stocks nosedived by 3,303.48 points to dip to 115,488.18 as compared to previous close of 118,791.66 points.

As trading underway, it witnessed a slight recovery to cross the 116,000 mark again amid confusion among traders due to imposition of reciprocal tariff by the United States on Pakistan.

More to follow…