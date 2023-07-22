Gold price registers slight decrease in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a slight decline in domestic market on Saturday a day after it recovered from losses significantly.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs100 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs191,015, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $4 to close at $1,962 per ounce.
The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 22, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|318.97
|323
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.54
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,018 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 204,147.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,655
