Gold price registers slight decrease in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a slight decline in domestic market on Saturday a day after it recovered from losses significantly.

The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs100 to close at Rs222,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a surge of Rs257 to settle at Rs191,015, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity dropped by $4 to close at $1,962 per ounce.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.