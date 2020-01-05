Pakistan invites America's leading automaker Tesla to establish factory
Share
ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged world's one of the leading electric car manufacturer to establish a factory in Pakistan.
The minister took to Twitter for replying to a news story regarding an announcement by the American automaker, Tesla, to manufacture half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.
He also tagged the owner of the company, Elon Musk, inviting him to set up a factory in Pakistan, besides briefing him about the business-friendly policies of the country.
“Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pakistan where 68 per cent of world population lives within 3.5 hours flight radius from Islamabad,” tweeted Fawad.
“We offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are the world’s 3rd biggest freelance software exporters,” he further said.
- Pakistan Navy flotilla visits Muscat, Oman as part of overseas ...11:09 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Local fertilizer producers save $250 million forex in 201909:43 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
- US-Iran tensions: Iraqi parliament passes resolution to end foreign ...09:11 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan invites America's leading automaker Tesla to establish ...08:23 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Hareem Shah scandal: Fawad Ch slaps Mubashir Lucman at Lahore wedding07:01 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019