Pakistan invites America's leading automaker Tesla to establish factory

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged world's one of the leading electric car manufacturer to establish a factory in Pakistan.

The minister took to Twitter for replying to a news story regarding an announcement by the American automaker, Tesla, to manufacture half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.

He also tagged the owner of the company, Elon Musk, inviting him to set up a factory in Pakistan, besides briefing him about the business-friendly policies of the country.

“Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pakistan where 68 per cent of world population lives within 3.5 hours flight radius from Islamabad,” tweeted Fawad.

“We offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are the world’s 3rd biggest freelance software exporters,” he further said.