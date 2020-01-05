Pakistan invites America's leading automaker Tesla to establish factory
Web Desk
08:23 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Pakistan invites America's leading automaker Tesla to establish factory
Share

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has urged world's one of the leading electric car manufacturer to establish a factory in Pakistan.  

The minister took to Twitter for replying to a news story  regarding an announcement by the American automaker, Tesla, to manufacture half a million electric vehicles a year at its future factory outside Berlin.

He also tagged the owner of the company, Elon Musk, inviting him to set up a factory in Pakistan, besides briefing him about the business-friendly policies of the country.

“Dear Elon Musk your next destination may be Pakistan where 68 per cent of world population lives within 3.5 hours flight radius from Islamabad,” tweeted Fawad.

“We offer ten years zero tax facility and custom free import for factory setup, no other country may offer, plus we are the world’s 3rd biggest freelance software exporters,” he further said.

More From This Category
Local fertilizer producers save $250 million ...
09:43 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Pakistan invites America's leading automaker ...
08:23 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Pakistani manpower export increases 47% in 2019
05:41 PM | 5 Jan, 2020
Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 ...
10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Tax Amendment Ordinance to promote trade, ...
04:36 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
PITB gets $2.5 million funding from German firm ...
07:20 PM | 3 Jan, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr