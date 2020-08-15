FBR directed to stop menace of fake and flying invoices  
ISLAMABAD –Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has directed its officers to play active role to stop the menace of fake and flying invoices.

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Muhammad Javed Ghani has also issued directions to all the FBR Field offices to expedite operation against tax evasion.

In a statement, the chairman explained that all those who are found involved in fake and flying invoices and causing tax evasion will be dealt strictly in accordance with law.

