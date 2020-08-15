COAS, Bill Gates discuss Pakistan's Covid-19 response, resumption of Polio campaigns  

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda foundation Bill Gates has discussed Pakistan's Covid-19 response and resumption of Polio eradication campaign today (Saturday).

During a telephonic conversation with Bill Gates, the COAD stated that success against Covid-19 pandemic has been achieved due to a true national response executed through the mechanism of National Coordination Committee which allowed optimisation of resources.

...national #polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage. #COAS said it was a national cause and national effort for a polio free Pakistan. Credit goes to grassroots workers including mobile teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and healthcare representatives (2/4) — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 15, 2020

Bill Gates appreciated Pakistan Army for supporting government efforts to contain Coronavirus pandemic and Pakistan's success against Covid-19 despite resource constraint and discussed the safe start of Polio eradication campaign and efforts needed for this purpose.

Bill Gates reiterated his foundation's commitment to support to Pakistan in its goals of ending Polio.