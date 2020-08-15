Toshakhana reference: Nawaz challenges NAB's summoning in IHC
11:37 AM | 15 Aug, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has challenged National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) summoning in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Saturday).
According to media details, the former premier has requested the court to nullify the accountability court’s decision to advertise his summons in the case.
Nawaz Sharif requested the IHC to continue his trial through a representative as his medical treatment is ongoing abroad and maintained in his petition that the NAB is targeting the opposition to silence its voice.
-
- Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise shipping sector, save ...09:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
-
- 'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, eligibility criteria07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire violations06:42 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with Nishan-I-Imtiaz
06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Mission: Impossible 7 halted after motorcycle stunt goes wrong05:09 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Indian film-maker Hansal Mehta is all praise for Asim Abbas’s ...04:07 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- Ali Zafar, Humayun Saeed express gratitude over receiving ‘Pride of ...03:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020