Toshakhana reference: Nawaz challenges NAB's summoning in IHC

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif has challenged National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) summoning in the Toshakhana reference in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) today (Saturday).

According to media details, the former premier has requested the court to nullify the accountability court’s decision to advertise his summons in the case.

Nawaz Sharif requested the IHC to continue his trial through a representative as his medical treatment is ongoing abroad and maintained in his petition that the NAB is targeting the opposition to silence its voice.