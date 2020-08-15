Private schools reopen in KP after five months closure
12:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
SWAT - Private schools in Swat on Saturday have been reopened after a closure of five months.
According to media details, despite clear directions from the provincial government, private schools have been reopened after a closure of five months due to coronavirus outbreak in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
Last week, the KP provincial cabinet had endorsed the NCOC decision regarding the opening of schools from September 15.
