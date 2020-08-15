Private schools reopen in KP after five months closure  

12:14 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Private schools reopen in KP after five months closure  
Share

SWAT - Private schools in Swat on Saturday have been reopened after a closure of five months.

According to media details, despite clear directions from the provincial government, private schools have been reopened after a closure of five months due to coronavirus outbreak in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Last week, the KP provincial cabinet had endorsed the NCOC decision regarding the opening of schools from September 15.

More From This Category
Pakistan reports 9 new COVID-19 related deaths
11:32 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan's Blue Economy Policy to revitalise ...
09:10 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Chinese national stabs colleague in Karachi
08:04 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
'CPEC Internship Program' — How to apply, ...
07:17 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over ceasefire ...
06:42 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
CPEC Authority launches internship for eligible ...
02:01 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with Nishan-I-Imtiaz
06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr