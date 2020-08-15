Seven-day anti-polio drive starts across Sindh
12:36 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
KARACHI – Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has inaugurated a seven-day anti-polio campaign to administer anti-polio drops to children below five years of age across the province including the provincial capital, Karachi today (Saturday).
According to details, the Health Department of Sindh said 9,255,925 children will be administered anti-polio drops in the campaign.
Furthermore, 8,300,000 minors from six months to five years will also be administered Vitamin A drops.
THE campaign will continue till August 21
-
