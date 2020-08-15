Govt will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential, says PM Imran
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for playing a vital role to revitalize shipping sector of the country
Is a tweet today (Saturday), the premier wrote: “I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalizing a new & dynamic BlueEconomy policy to revitalize our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers”.
I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalising a new & dynamic #BlueEconomy policy to revitalise our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers. We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential.— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 15, 2020
“We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential”, he added.
