Govt will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential, says PM Imran  

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for playing a vital role to revitalize shipping sector of the country

Is a tweet today (Saturday), the premier wrote: “I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalizing a new & dynamic BlueEconomy policy to revitalize our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers”.

“We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential”, he added.