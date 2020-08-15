Govt will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential, says PM Imran  
01:22 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Govt will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential, says PM Imran  
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has congratulated the Ministry of Maritime Affairs for playing a vital role to revitalize shipping sector of the country

Is a tweet today (Saturday), the premier wrote: “I congratulate @MaritimeGovPK for finalizing a new & dynamic BlueEconomy policy to revitalize our shipping sector, saving Pak valuable ForEX & creating more employment opportunities for our seafarers”. 

“We will ensure Pakistan fulfills its enormous maritime potential”, he added.

