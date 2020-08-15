Ali Zafar, Humayun Saeed express gratitude over receiving ‘Pride of Performance’ award

03:38 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
Singer Ali Zafar and actor Humayun Saeed have been awarded the well deserved ‘Pride of Pakistan’ accolade by the government for their noteworthy contribution towards the field of arts.

Both stars took to social media to express gratitude towards their fans and supporters.

On Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day, our government announced civil awards for 184 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals, in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.

The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2021 and they will be presented by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Besides Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed, The Pride of Performance award will be given to actors to Sakina Samo and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.

Shaan Shahid congratulates Abida Parveen on being honoured with Nishan-I-Imtiaz
06:20 PM | 15 Aug, 2020

