Ali Zafar, Humayun Saeed express gratitude over receiving ‘Pride of Performance’ award
Singer Ali Zafar and actor Humayun Saeed have been awarded the well deserved ‘Pride of Pakistan’ accolade by the government for their noteworthy contribution towards the field of arts.
Both stars took to social media to express gratitude towards their fans and supporters.
Thank you Allah for Your infinite blessings, for all the success You have given me and for all the achievements You have bestowed upon me. It is my great honour to recieve Pride of Performance from Government of Pakistan. Thank you all for all your love, support & appreciation
On Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day, our government announced civil awards for 184 individuals from Pakistan as well as some foreign nationals, in recognition of their excellence and courage in their respective fields.
The investiture ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March, 23, 2021 and they will be presented by President Dr Arif Alvi.
Besides Ali Zafar and Humayun Saeed, The Pride of Performance award will be given to actors to Sakina Samo and religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jameel.
