Indian film-maker Hansal Mehta is all praise for Asim Abbas’s ‘Churails’

Pakistani web series ‘Churails’ was released on the Indian virtual platform ZEE5 this week and there's no doubt about the fact that it's an absolute binging treat for everyone.

And it seems like we're not the only ones impressed.

Earlier, Bollywood film-maker Anurag Kashyap had shared that he cannot wait for the series to hit the OTT platform. "I had no clue this was directed by Asim Abbasi. Adding to my watch list!" he Tweeted.

Had no clue this was directed by @IllicitusProduc .. adding to my watchlist . His first film “Cake” was such a delight .. https://t.co/4KaEfrFuud — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 31, 2020

Now, another Indian film-maker, Hansal Mehta is all praises for Abbasi's work. Taking to Twitter, Mehta wrote, "Watched two episodes of Churails yesterday. It is a lot of fun, very commendable, sharp and super cool. What struck me was how many of the elements of the show paid homage to the work of Anurag Kashyap. He is perhaps one of this generation's most influential Indian film-makers.”

Watched 2 episodes of 'Churails' yesterday. It is a lot of fun, very commendable, sharp and super cool. What struck me was how many of the shows elements paid homage to the work of @anuragkashyap72. He is perhaps one of this generation's most influential Indian filmmakers. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) August 13, 2020

The story is about four women who set up a detective agency under the cover of a fashion boutique to expose adulterers but face some difficulties in doing so. The show valiantly slams patriarchal societies for depriving women of their rights.

Marking the digital debut of director Asim Abbasi, ‘Churails‘ houses a star-studded cast including Sarwat Gilani, Mehar Bano, Yasra Rizvi and Nimra Bucha in the lead.

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!