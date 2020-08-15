CPEC Authority launches internship for eligible Pakistanis  
02:01 PM | 15 Aug, 2020
ISLAMABAD - China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Chairman Lieutenant General (retd) Asim Saleem Bajwa has announced internship for eligible Pakistanis and said that he is happy to launch CPEC internship.

Asim Saleem Bajwa tweeted today (Saturday), “It’s an inclusive, national project, our engine of growth. Human/social development is our focus. With 60% of youth pop, a tremendous opportunity exists to develop young leaders with max productivity vis other regional economies.”

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders,We announce to offer an opportunity to you to join <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPEC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPEC</a> specific internship for 3 months-brochure for first internship of series attached,all eligible Pakistanis can apply.2/2 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CPECMakingProgress?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CPECMakingProgress</a> <a href="https://t.co/xPjbIdzy7Q">pic.twitter.com/xPjbIdzy7Q</a></p>&mdash; Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) <a href="https://twitter.com/AsimSBajwa/status/1294540420467298304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 15, 2020</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

“In the spirit of Youth empowerment/to develop young leaders, we announce to offer an opportunity to you to join CPEC specific internship for 3 months-brochure for the first internship of series attached, all eligible Pakistanis can apply”, he said. 

