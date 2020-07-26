Current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan: Chairman CPEC Authority
Web Desk
12:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan: Chairman CPEC Authority
Share

ISLAMABAD - Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan for better connectivity and socio economic development.

In a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority said that Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela are in focus to transform this region.

More From This Category
Rain claims five lives in Karachi, floods roads, ...
09:39 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
ATC resumes hearing in Judge video leak scandal ...
11:17 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Sindh ASI demoted to constable after his ...
10:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistan greets Maldives on 55th Independence Day
10:11 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistani FM phones Saudi counterpart to inquire ...
09:34 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistan downs Indian spy quadcopter
08:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr