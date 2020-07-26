Current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan: Chairman CPEC Authority
12:15 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - Chairman China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that current focus is on building roads in South Balochistan for better connectivity and socio economic development.
In a tweet, the Chairman CPEC Authority said that Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar and Awaran-Bela are in focus to transform this region.
In South Balochistan,current focus is on building roads for better connectivity and socio economic development. Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar &Awaran-Bela (shown dotted in purple) in focus to transform this region. #CPEC #pakistanmakingprogress pic.twitter.com/zpUj6akTjw— Asim Saleem Bajwa (@AsimSBajwa) July 26, 2020
- Rain claims five lives in Karachi, floods roads, localities09:39 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
- ATC resumes hearing in Judge video leak scandal case on Monday11:17 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
- Sindh ASI demoted to constable after his photograph goes viral10:43 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
-
- Coronavirus cases top 16 million worldwide, deaths exceed 644,00010:02 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020
- Top 5 Pakistani bridal designers that won’t rip off your pockets07:49 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- 'Thank you for the overwhelming response on Soneya'04:51 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- Engin Altan doppelganger found in Pakistan04:31 PM | 24 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020