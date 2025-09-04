Pak PM Shehbaz, Li Qiang seal landmark agreements in major push for CPEC Phase 2

BEIJING – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing, vowing to supercharge Pakistan-China ties and openly vowing to learn from China’s unstoppable development model.

Two sides signed landmark Joint Action Plan 29-2024, setting stage for massive projects under CPEC Phase 2, including five new economic corridors that could transform Pakistan’s infrastructure landscape. Key projects like ML-1, the Karakoram Highway realignment, and the Gwadar Port were fast-tracked, signaling a new era of collaboration.

Islamabad announced it will soon tap into China’s financial markets by issuing Panda Bonds, attracting massive Chinese investment. A mega B2B conference brought together 300 Pakistani and 500 Chinese companies, spotlighting sectors like agriculture, minerals, textiles, industry, and IT as hot investment zones.

PM Sharif praised Beijing unwavering support for Pakistan’s sovereignty and progress, while reaffirming full backing for President Xi Jinping’s global initiatives. Both nations also pledged to mark the 75th anniversary of Pakistan-China diplomatic ties in grand style next year.

This historic visit and series of agreements signal that Pakistan is not just a partner, but a serious player on the global development map, with China as its guide and ally.