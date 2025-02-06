Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

President Zardari reaffirms strong Sino-Pak ties in key meeting with Chinese premier

BEIJING – President of Pakistan Asif Zardari called on Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the Great Hall of the People as two sides discussed opportunities to enhance trade and economic cooperation through business-to-business (B2B) and private-sector partnerships.

In the key meeting, President Zardari emphasized the longstanding and deep-rooted China-Pakistan “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership,” highlighting its enduring strength fostered by successive generations of leadership in both countries. He also reiterated Islamabad’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and acknowledged China’s continued support for Pakistan’s development.

Leaders of Iron Friends nations touched on the transformative potential of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), particularly its future under CPEC 2.0. Both sides agreed to focus on high-quality development across key sectors such as renewable energy, infrastructure, science and technology, and agriculture. These efforts aim to further regional connectivity and economic growth, contributing to shared prosperity.

In addition, both Zardari and Li underlined the importance of expanding people-to-people and cultural exchanges to nurture an even closer China-Pakistan community, aiming for a “Shared Future” in the New Era.

President Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping earlier met in Beijing to discuss strengthening bilateral ties, particularly through the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). They reaffirmed their commitment to mutual support on core issues and highlighted cooperation in science, technology, clean energy, and socio-economic development.

Zardari also invited Xi to visit Pakistan. Both leaders agreed on enhancing people-to-people exchanges. Additionally, the interior ministers of both countries agreed to improve intelligence sharing and border security.

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

