Blow to Australia as Cummins, Hazlewood ruled out of Champions Trophy 2025

MELBOURNE – Australia’s two key pacers have been ruled out of upcoming ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled to commence on February 19.

The absence of Cummins and Hazlewood serves blow to the Australia, who are already without the injured Mitch Marsh and the recently retired Marcus Stoinis.

Australia will need to make four changes to their preliminary squad for the upcoming tournament.

The news came on the same day allrounder Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from ODI cricket effective immediately, meaning he must also be replaced in the final squad that will be announced following the end of the current Test match at Galle.

Allrounder Mitchell Marsh had already been withdrawn from the squad as he struggled to recover from a debilitating back injury that has worsened while he has undertaken rehabilitation in recent weeks.

Cummins has not recovered from the ankle issue that plagued him towards the end of the recent Border Gavaskar Trophy Test series against India, while Hazlewood has developed a hip problem following earlier hip and calf strains.

Both fast bowlers will require an extended period of rehabilitation before they receive the all-clear to return to play, which places a question mark over their involvement in the Indian Premier League which follows the Champions Trophy.

Australia’s next international men’s commitment after the upcoming ICC tournament is the World Test Championship final against South Africa at Lord’s in mid-June.