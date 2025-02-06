Six women among 12 arrested as police bust private dance party in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested 12 people, including six women, during a raid on a dance party being held at a hotel in Lahore.

The police conducted the raid in Valencia Town in the provincial capital after receiving information in this regard.

The police spokesperson, the Halloki Police Station conducted the raid and arrested 12 suspects, while they were partying at the hotel.

The arrested individuals include Bilawal, Faizan, Saram, Qasim, Zain, Kiran, Rimsha, Pakiza, Aqsa, Hina, Maryam, and Fatima.

The police seized hookahs, speakers, and flavored shisha from the suspects and registered a case against them.

SP Model Town Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar stated that effective actions are being carried out to prevent crimes.

Last month, police have arrested 28 men and women who were attending a dance party in Barki area of Lahore.

Barki police station SHO said a team conducted the raid after receiving a complaint on the helpline 15 about the dance party. He said 18 men and 10 women were arrested in the raid while one of the suspects managed to escape.

He said all of them were booked for alcohol consumption and violating the Loudspeaker Act.

Those arrested included Asif, Aamir, Shahid, Huzayfah, Umar, Mohammad Ali, Adnan, Zubair, Musalifin, Adil, Hamza, Faraz, Zaheer, Zain, Sahil, Daniyal, Rubin, Saba, Nihal, Ayesha, Rabia, Noor, Sadra, Aksy, and others.