Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Six women among 12 arrested as police bust private dance party in Lahore

Six Women Among 12 Arrested As Police Bust Private Dance Party In Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested 12 people, including six women, during a raid on a dance party being held at a hotel in Lahore.

The police conducted the raid in Valencia Town in the provincial capital after receiving information in this regard.

The police spokesperson, the Halloki Police Station conducted the raid and arrested 12 suspects, while they were partying at the hotel.

The arrested individuals include Bilawal, Faizan, Saram, Qasim, Zain, Kiran, Rimsha, Pakiza, Aqsa, Hina, Maryam, and Fatima.

The police seized hookahs, speakers, and flavored shisha from the suspects and registered a case against them.

SP Model Town Ikhlaq Ullah Tarar stated that effective actions are being carried out to prevent crimes.

Last month, police have arrested 28 men and women who were attending a dance party in Barki area of Lahore.

Barki police station SHO said a team conducted the raid after receiving a complaint on the helpline 15 about the dance party. He said 18 men and 10 women were arrested in the raid while one of the suspects managed to escape.

He said all of them were booked for alcohol consumption and violating the Loudspeaker Act.

Those arrested included Asif, Aamir, Shahid, Huzayfah, Umar, Mohammad Ali, Adnan, Zubair, Musalifin, Adil, Hamza, Faraz, Zaheer, Zain, Sahil, Daniyal, Rubin, Saba, Nihal, Ayesha, Rabia, Noor, Sadra, Aksy, and others.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search