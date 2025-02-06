Nora Fatehi’s death rumors spark panic on social media

Social media was recently abuzz with false reports claiming the tragic death of Bollywood’s popular dance sensation, Nora Fatehi. The incident unfolded just a day before her birthday, as fake news spread across the internet like wildfire.

According to Indian media reports, a misleading video began circulating online, falsely suggesting that Nora Fatehi had passed away in a tragic accident. The viral video showed a woman falling from a mountain peak, with a caption that claimed it was Nora’s untimely demise.

The video, which quickly gained traction, led to widespread panic and confusion. One social media user wrote in the caption, “The death of Bollywood’s famous actress Nora Fatehi is a tragic loss for the industry.”

However, as the rumors gained momentum, Indian media stepped in to clarify that Nora was alive and well. The video was debunked as fake, created with the intention to mislead the public and spread unnecessary fear.

Nora Fatehi, who rose to fame for her iconic dance moves, is known for her spectacular performances and vibrant presence in Bollywood. The spread of such false news has attracted severe criticism from social media users, who have condemned those responsible for creating and sharing such rumors.