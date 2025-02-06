Cm Punjab Extends Honhaar Scholarships To Students Across Pakistan

In a significant move to promote education across Pakistan, Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, has approved the “Honhaar Scholarship Scheme” for students from other provinces. This decision, made during a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, aims to extend the benefits of scholarships and educational support to talented students outside Punjab, ensuring equal opportunities for academic excellence.

The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the number of laptops distributed under the scheme. The total number of laptops will now rise to 110,000, with a special helpline established to assist students benefiting from the “Honhaar Scholarship Scheme.”

Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the scholarships and laptops are not just limited to Punjab’s students but will be made available to talented youth across Pakistan.

The eligibility criteria for students from other provinces have been set on par with Punjab, requiring a minimum of 65% marks to qualify for the laptops.

“The scholarships and laptops are every child’s right, and it is the government’s responsibility to provide these opportunities. Education and youth are the real investments for the nation,” Maryam Nawaz remarked during the meeting. She further added, “I want every child to receive a laptop. The scholarships and laptops should be a right for students in all provinces, including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Balochistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These students are our children too.”

The Chief Minister also highlighted that every deserving student, regardless of their background, should have the chance to apply to good colleges, with the government covering the tuition fees. “I think like a mother; I want to change the fate of every child,” she said, reaffirming the government’s commitment to ensuring that all students have the support they need to succeed academically.