Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Punjab Board Class 10 Matric Date Sheet out now as exams starts on March 4

LAHORE – Date Sheet for Class 10 is out now as anticipation for annual exam schedule builds. The exam is set to start on March 4, 2025. The schedule reveals that the first exam for Group 1 students will be Arabic, while Group 2 candidates will start with History.

Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 BISE Lahore

Morning Session Date Sheet

Date Morning Session
March 4 Arabic (1st Group)
March 5 English Compulsory (1st Group)
March 6 Economics
March 7 Biology (1st Group), Computer Science (1st Group)
March 10 Biology (1st Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (1st Group)
March 11 Tarjuma-tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (1st Group)
March 12 Islamiyat Compulsory (1st Group)
March 13 Persian
March 14 Chemistry (1st Group), General Science (1st Group)
March 17 Math (Arts/Science) (1st Group)
March 18 Education
March 19 Urdu Compulsory (1st Group)
March 20 Element of Home Economics (1st Group)
March 21 Pakistan Studies Compulsory (1st Group)
March 24 Punjabi (1st Group)

Evening Session Date Sheet

Date Evening Session
March 4 History (2nd Group)
March 5 English Compulsory (2nd Group)
March 6 Health & Physical Education
March 7 Biology (2nd Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (2nd Group)
March 10 Islamiyat Compulsory (2nd Group)
March 11 Tarjuma-tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (2nd Group), Ethics for Non-Muslims (old/new)
March 12 Islamiyat Compulsory (2nd Group)
March 13 Civics
March 14 Chemistry (2nd Group), General Science (2nd Group)
March 17 Biology (2nd Group), Computer Science (2nd Group)
March 18
March 19 Element of Home Economics (2nd Group)
March 20 Element of Home Economics (2nd Group)
March 21 Pakistan Studies Compulsory (2nd Group)
March 24 Math (Arts/Science) (2nd Group)

The exams will take place during Ramadan, adding an additional challenge for students who will need to balance fasting with their academic preparations. The exams will continue until March 24, covering a range of subjects including English, Economics, Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Class 9 exam schedule has also been released, with the first paper scheduled for March 25. This year’s exam schedule requires students to plan their study time carefully due to the overlap with the holy month of Ramadan.

BISE Lahore Class 9, Matric Exam Dates revealed; details inside

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 6 February 2025 Thursday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.5 281
Euro EUR 287.25 290
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.5 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.9 76.55
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.75
Australian Dollar AUD 172.75 175.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 738.6 746.6
Canadian Dollar CAD 191.6 194
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 38.06 38.46
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.48 35.83
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.81 1.87
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 896.3 905.8
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.8 62.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 154.05 156.05
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.15 24.45
Omani Riyal OMR 723.79 731.79
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.01 76.71
Singapore Dollar SGD 205.75 207.75
Swedish Krona SEK 25.01 25.31
Swiss Franc CHF 302.84 305.59
Thai Baht THB 8.06 8.21
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search