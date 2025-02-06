Punjab Board Class 10 Matric Date Sheet out now as exams starts on March 4

LAHORE – Date Sheet for Class 10 is out now as anticipation for annual exam schedule builds. The exam is set to start on March 4, 2025. The schedule reveals that the first exam for Group 1 students will be Arabic, while Group 2 candidates will start with History.

Class 10 Date Sheet 2025 BISE Lahore

Morning Session Date Sheet

Date Morning Session March 4 Arabic (1st Group) March 5 English Compulsory (1st Group) March 6 Economics March 7 Biology (1st Group), Computer Science (1st Group) March 10 Biology (1st Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (1st Group) March 11 Tarjuma-tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (1st Group) March 12 Islamiyat Compulsory (1st Group) March 13 Persian March 14 Chemistry (1st Group), General Science (1st Group) March 17 Math (Arts/Science) (1st Group) March 18 Education March 19 Urdu Compulsory (1st Group) March 20 Element of Home Economics (1st Group) March 21 Pakistan Studies Compulsory (1st Group) March 24 Punjabi (1st Group)

Evening Session Date Sheet

Date Evening Session March 4 History (2nd Group) March 5 English Compulsory (2nd Group) March 6 Health & Physical Education March 7 Biology (2nd Group), Advanced Islamic Studies (2nd Group) March 10 Islamiyat Compulsory (2nd Group) March 11 Tarjuma-tul-Quran-ul-Majeed (2nd Group), Ethics for Non-Muslims (old/new) March 12 Islamiyat Compulsory (2nd Group) March 13 Civics March 14 Chemistry (2nd Group), General Science (2nd Group) March 17 Biology (2nd Group), Computer Science (2nd Group) March 18 — March 19 Element of Home Economics (2nd Group) March 20 Element of Home Economics (2nd Group) March 21 Pakistan Studies Compulsory (2nd Group) March 24 Math (Arts/Science) (2nd Group)

The exams will take place during Ramadan, adding an additional challenge for students who will need to balance fasting with their academic preparations. The exams will continue until March 24, covering a range of subjects including English, Economics, Biology, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Class 9 exam schedule has also been released, with the first paper scheduled for March 25. This year’s exam schedule requires students to plan their study time carefully due to the overlap with the holy month of Ramadan.