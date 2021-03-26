COAS Bajwa visits multiple logistic installations in Rawalpindi

COAS Bajwa visits multiple logistic installations in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited multiple Logistic installations and workshops at Rawalpindi station, the military's media wing said on Friday.

The COAS visited various facilities and infrastructures of the workshops handling vast range of specialized equipment for Army, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was briefed regarding facilities being developed, upgradation mechanism of vehicles and aviation assets and handling of central stores.

During the 200th rollout ceremony of aircraft at Aviation Base Workshop, COAS Bajwa appreciated indigenous capability of complete overhaul of different service helicopters.

COAS lauded the untiring efforts of Commandant and Staff on their marvelous achievement, which will considerably reduce spending on imports.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Azhar Saleh Abbasi, Chief of Logistic Staff (CLS).

