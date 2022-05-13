COAS Bajwa witnesses war games session at Kharian

11:25 AM | 13 May, 2022
COAS Bajwa witnesses war games session at Kharian
RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has attended War Game session at Kharian aimed at refinement and crystallization of the formation’s plans.

According to ISPR, COAS also witnessed field demonstration encompassing perfection of drills, procedures and validation of new concepts and proficiency enhancement on newly acquired technologies.

The Army Chief appreciated the overall training spirit and proficiency of participating troops.

At War Game session, COAS reviewed the planning process and operational preparedness of Central Command’s Strike formations.

Gen Bajwa commended the overall operational readiness of the formations against an evolving threat regime and emphasized on learning relevant lessons from the ongoing conflicts around the world.

Earlier, on arrival the COAS was received by Commander Central Command Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood.

