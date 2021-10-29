BISE Rawalpindi announces Inter Part 1 result 2021 (Check Results)
Web Desk
08:22 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
BISE Rawalpindi announces Inter Part 1 result 2021 (Check Results)
Share

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Rawalpindi has announced BISE inter part 1 result on the annual basis.

The Inter Part 1 results of the Rawalpindi Board have been announced you can check the results here.

Students enrolled in the 1st-year examination have been keenly waiting for the results of the academic year 2021.

BISE Lahore announce inter Part 1 Result 2021 ... 11:35 AM | 29 Oct, 2021

LAHORE – Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Lahore announced BISE Lahore inter part 1 result on the ...

More From This Category
BAP leader Mir Quddus Bizenjo elected Balochistan ...
12:23 PM | 29 Oct, 2021
BISE Bahawalpur announces Intermediate Part 1 ...
08:03 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
TV channel apologises to Nasir Butt after PML-N ...
11:21 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
BISE Lahore announces inter Part 1 Result 2021 ...
11:35 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
Pakistan logs 659 new Covid infections, 17 deaths ...
09:23 AM | 29 Oct, 2021
Dr Nauman barred from hosting show on PTV for ...
10:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aryan Khan finally granted bail after three weeks in jail
06:12 PM | 28 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr