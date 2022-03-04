Al-Samsam 8 – Pak-Saudi joint military exercise concludes
RAWALPINDI – A joint military exercises of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, Al-Samsam VIII, forces was concluded at the Counter-Terrorism Training Center in Pabbi, said military’s media wing on Friday.
Lieutenant General Shaheen Mazher Mahmood, Commander Mangla Corps and Major General Abdullah Eid Al Otaibi of Royal Saudi Land Forces attended the ceremony, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The two-week long exercise focused on counter-terrorism ops including cordon and search, combat patrols and dealing with IEDs.
AL-SAMSAAM" exercises are being conducted on a biennial basis since 2004.
In December last year, the Royal Saudi Land Forces and the Pakistani Army conducted a similar exercise titled ‘Al Kaseh 3.’
Earlier 2021, Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) combat aircrafts and crew members arrived in Pakistan’s Mushaf Air Base to participate in the Air Excellence Center Exercise.
This aerial sortie was conducted alongside their US counterparts.
