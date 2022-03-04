‘Larki Achari’ - Amar Khan and Imran Ashraf showcase killer dance moves
The upcoming Eid film Dum Mastam's much-awaited trailer and songs have been finally released and needless to say, the expectations from Imran Ashraf and Amar Khan's starrer have skyrocketed.
Directed by maestro Ehteshamuddin, the upcoming film is penned by Amar Khan. Set against the backdrop of old Lahore, the trailer gives a dive into the life of Aliya and Bao and takes the audience on a rollercoaster ride of the duo's dreams and setbacks
Recently, the film's wedding song “Larki Achari” featuring Ashraf and Khan was released. The visual and audio treat has been rained with compliments and is currently winning hearts of the music buffs due to its groovy tunes, vibrant theme and spectacular visuals.
Sung by Shiraz Uppal and Neha Chaudhary, the song is a heart stealer as Amar and the Ranjha Ranjha Kardi actor showcase their killer dance moves.
Upcoming film Dum Mastam's latest song was released in a star-studded ceremony. The lead actors of the films were also present and they gave a live energetic performance after the song's release.
As soon as the song was released, the keyboard warriors shared their two cents. The audience had mixed reviews on “Larki Achari”.
While some loved Amar-Imran's latest offering and dubbed it as the 'wedding song of the year', others expressed dislike towards the song.
Produced by Adnan Siddiqui and Akhtar Hasnain for Cereal Entertainment, and distributed by HUM Films, Dum Mastam will release on Eid ul Fitr 2022.
