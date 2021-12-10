‘Victory Shield’: Pakistan Army chief witnesses military exercise in Sialkot (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited Chanoki near Chawinda, Sialkot where he witnessed the exercise, ‘Victory Shield’, of Gujranwala Corps troops.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief was briefed on objectives, planning parameters and conduct modalities of the exercise which is aimed at enhancing operational preparedness of formation, encompassing defensive and offensive tasks in response to any misadventure by the adversary.

Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over training standards and professional competence of the troops.

Addressing the participating troops, COAS stressed upon realistic and strenuous training in the field. Such exercises help bolster troops’ confidence, enhance cohesiveness/synergy and optimise their combat potential, he remarked.